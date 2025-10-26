Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Nikiti
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Nikiti, Greece

villas
31
cottages
18
townhouses
59
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom house
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For Sale furnished two-level detached house, with a total area of 100 sq.m., ideal for those…
$249,942
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go