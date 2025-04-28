Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Nikiti
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Nikiti, Greece

villas
5
cottages
25
townhouses
28
House Delete
Clear all
17 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
$2,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 237 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$365,310
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 144 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$435,844
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maison…
$535,066
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. G…
$292,248
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 184 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maison…
$629,490
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. G…
$240,702
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$447,020
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 219 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$625,626
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$447,020
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2…
$782,807
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$521,872
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maison…
$630,738
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 86 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$447,020
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$1,79M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale old construction maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonet…
$368,791
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go