Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Nikiti
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Nikiti, Greece

villas
31
cottages
18
townhouses
59
House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious villa of 300 m² in Sithonia – comfort, elegance, and stunning views. For sale: a …
$1,46M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Nikiti, Greece
5 bedroom house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Ετοιμάστε τις αποσκευές σας για μια πολυτελή απόδραση σε αυτή την εντυπωσιακή πέτρινη βίλα, …
$1,27M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Bereal Estate
Languages
English
5 bedroom house in Nikiti, Greece
5 bedroom house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Πωλείται μια πλήρως λειτουργική βίλα σε μια από τις πιο δημοφιλείς περιοχές της Χαλκιδικής, …
$929,343
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Bereal Estate
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Πωλείται μία ολοκαίνουργια βίλα, ιδανική για όσους αναζητούν την άνεση και την ποιότητα ζωής…
$267,047
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Bereal Estate
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go