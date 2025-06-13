Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Nikiti
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Nikiti, Greece

5 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 105 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of l…
$311,079
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2…
$864,109
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 219 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$691,287
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 97 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$1,04M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 237 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$403,251
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
