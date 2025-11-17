Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Nikiti
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garden

Cottages with garden for sale in Nikiti, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
A three-storey cottage with a total area of 200 sq.m. is for sale on the picturesque peninsu…
$1,73M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ellas Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go