  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Nikiti
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Nikiti, Greece

1 BHK
11
2 BHK
26
3 BHK
17
4 BHK
5
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
A newly built apartment of 55 sq.m. with a shared pool is for sale, just 900 meters from the…
$232,504
