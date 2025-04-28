Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Nikiti, Greece

3 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale duplex of 110 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on 1st floo…
$215,502
Leave a request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale duplex of 93 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on 1st floor…
$279,387
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
$152,642
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
