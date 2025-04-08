Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Nikisiani
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Monthly rent of houses in Nikisiani, Greece

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Paleochori, Greece
House
Paleochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Paggaio, Paleochori: For rent March - October (8 months) Detached house 56 sq.m. It consists…
$315
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes