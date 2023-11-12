Lands for sale in Nikisiani, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Plot of land in Paleochori, Greece
Plot of land
Paleochori, Greece
Area 3 000 m²
ID: #LA168 - Kavala Prefecture, Paggaio: FOR SALE plane plot 3000sqm. Its zoning is resident…
€10,000
Plot of land in Paleochori, Greece
Plot of land
Paleochori, Greece
Area 3 800 m²
ID: #1974 - Kavala Prefecture, Paggaio: FOR SALE plane plot 3800sqm. On the plot there are t…
€45,000
Plot of land in Paleochori, Greece
Plot of land
Paleochori, Greece
Area 8 000 m²
ID: #LA170 - Kavala Prefecture, Paggaio: FOR SALE plane plot 8000sqm. It already includes a …
€65,000
Plot of land in Nikisiani, Greece
Plot of land
Nikisiani, Greece
Area 40 m²
ID: #ΒΓ98 - Kavala Prefecture, Paggaio: FOR SALE plane plot 40sm facade. It already includes…
€35,000
