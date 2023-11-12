Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Nikisiani
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Nikisiani, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Georgiani, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Georgiani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Kavala. The basement consists of one storeroom. …
€149,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir