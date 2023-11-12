Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Nikisiani
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Nikisiani, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 room apartment in Georgiani, Greece
2 room apartment
Georgiani, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Pangaio, Georgiani: In a two-story building, a bright ground floor apartment of 100 sq.m. is…
€60,000
Apartment in Paleochori, Greece
Apartment
Paleochori, Greece
Area 310 m²
Building for sale in Palaiochori, Paggaio of Kavala Prefecture for 55.000€ (Listing No LA171…
€55,000
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Paleochori, Greece
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Paleochori, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
Apartment for sale in Palaiochori, Paggaio of Kavala Prefecture for 33.000€ (Listing No LA14…
€33,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir