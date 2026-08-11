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Residential properties for sale in Nikisiani, Greece

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2 properties total found
House in Nikisiani, Greece
House
Nikisiani, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Pangaio, Nikisiani Krya Nera: For sale, partially renovated Detached House 180 sq.m. on a pl…
$71,504
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House in Nikisiani, Greece
House
Nikisiani, Greece
Area 126 m²
Pangaio, Nikisiani: Stone and brick detached house for sale, 126 sq.m. on 2 levels with a pl…
$47,319
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