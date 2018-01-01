New low-rise residence close to a park and a marina, Paleo Faliro, Greece

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

We offer new apartments with balconies amd parking spaces.

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Grohe sanitary ware
  • Italian kitchen
  • Heat pumps
  • Solar panels
Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the southern part of Athens in a quiet residential area.

  • Park - 1.5 km
  • Marina - 1.5 km
  • Restaurants and shops - 100 meters
  • Tram stop - 700 meters
  • School - 200 meters
  • Airport - 34 km
  • Hospital - 1.1 km
62 Polo Center, Greece

