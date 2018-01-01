New residence close to the center of Aharnes, Greece

We offer apartments with balconies and storerooms.
Some flats have parking spaces.
The residence features an underground garage.
Facilities and equipment in the house
REHAU underfloor heating
Electric fireplace
Solar water heater
Air conditioning
Aluminium windows
Electric shutters
Security door
Location and nearby infrastructure
Sea – 2 km
Airport – 30 minutes
V² DEVELOPMENT MARINA RESIDENCES is perfectly located in the heart of Mikrolimano in Piraeus. Lined with cafes, restaurants and bars, Mikrolimano is a popular destination, preferred by Athenians, locals and visitors looking for a charming and picturesque spot to spend free time.
Mikrolimano (literally: "Small Port") is a mesmerizing, picturesque natural gulf in Piraeus.
V² DEVELOPMENT is perfectly located in the heart of this beautiful location.
We offer functional apartments with large windows in a residence with a roof-top garden.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2023.
Alarm
Central antenna
LED lighting
"Smart Home" system
Pharmacy - 400 meters
School - 110 meters
Supermarket - 600 meters
Grove - 800 meters
Stadium - 1.1 km