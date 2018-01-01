New residence close to the center of Aharnes, Greece

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

We offer apartments with storerooms, balconies and views of the city and the mountains.

There is an underground garage and a roof-top garden.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Video intercom
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Air conditioning
  • Alarm
  • Autonomous heating
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Central square - 120 meters
  • Bus stop - 130 meters
  • Railway station - 800 meters
  • Pireus Port - 17.5 km
  • Athens center - 11.5 km
  • Athens International Airport - 24 km
New building location
Attica, Greece

