New residence close to the sea and the center of Athens, Kallithea, Greece

We offer apartments with large windows and terraces.
Completion - spring of 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
LED lighting
Alarm
Security door
"Smart Home" system
Central antenna
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the central area of Gizi, near a metro station.
Supermarket - 240 meters
Cinema - 700 meters
Primary school - 750 meters
Hospital - 900 meters
We offer luminous apartments in a new residence.
Completion - summer, 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Security door
Solar water heater
Alarm
Modern kitchen
Air conditioning
"Smart home" system
Autonomous lighting
LED lighting
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to the port of Pireus.
Supermarket - 140 meters
School - 400 meters
Pharmacy - 71 meters
Sports park - 600 meters
We offer apartments with private swimming pools and roof-top gardens.
Completion - summer of 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Solar panels
Underfloor heating
"Smart home" system
Hidden lighting
Alarm
Location and nearby infrastructure
Pharmacy - 170 meters
Kindergarten - 400 meters
Primary school - 900 meters
Supermarket - 250 meters
Park - 650 meters