  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. New low-rise residence close to the center of Athens, Petroupoli, Greece

New low-rise residence close to the center of Athens, Petroupoli, Greece

Athens, Greece
from
€275,000
;
4
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer modern and high-quality apartments with a panoramic view of the city, balconies and gardens.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Security door
  • Video intercom
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Autonomous heating
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a quiet area in western Athens.

  • Center of Athens - 7 km
  • Port of Piraeus - 10.5 km
  • Airport - 25 km
  • Bus stop - 140 meters
  • Metro station - 2.8 km
  • Metro station under construction - 700 meters
  • Park - 80 meters
  • Kindergarten - 120 meters
  • Primary school - 370 meters
  • Supermarket - 290 meters
  • Shopping mall - 460 meters
New building location
Athens, Greece

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Duplex penthouse with a private garden and a swimming pool, Glyfada, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€2,41M
Residential complex New residence close to the center of Aharnes, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€166,000
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and gardens near the beach, Chania, Greece
Chania Municipality, Greece
from
€405,000
Residential complex New residence with a garden and a parking, Peristeri, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€446,880
Residential complex Modern residence in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€543,000
You are viewing
New low-rise residence close to the center of Athens, Petroupoli, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€275,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Modern complex of villas close to the beach, Ermioni, Greece
Residential complex Modern complex of villas close to the beach, Ermioni, Greece
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
from
€760,500
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luminous villas with private swimming pools, gardens and panoramic views of the sea and green surroundings. Facilities and equipment in the house Hidden lighting Heat pump "Smart home" system Solar panels Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located a few steps away from Petrothalassa Beach. Supermarket - 6.8 km Primary school - 7.3 km Medical center - 8 km
Residential complex New residence with a parking close to the center of Glyfada, Greece
Residential complex New residence with a parking close to the center of Glyfada, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€500,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with balconies and parking spaces. Some flats have a view of the sea. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Heat pumps Grohe sanitary ware Italian kitchens Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet area, in the southern part of Athens. Metro station - 1.2 km Center of Peristeri - 3 km Shops and restaurants - 150 meters School - 200 meters Airport - 26.5 km Hospital - 1 km
Residential complex Two-bedroom apartments in a new residential complex, Egaleo, Attica, Greece
Residential complex Two-bedroom apartments in a new residential complex, Egaleo, Attica, Greece
Thivon, Greece
from
€297,000
Agency: TRANIO
Nestled in a verdant location, residential project offers a peaceful escape from the city center while still being conveniently located. Developed with quality and comfort residence guarantees to provide a relaxed lifestyle in this rising suburb of Athens. The new building consists of five levels: 1 - storage rooms, technical room 2-4 - each floor occupies 2 apartments 5 – shared roof garden Two apartments on the top floor have a view of the Acropolis, one of the apartments on the ground floor includes a piece of land. The price of the apartment includes a storage room in the basement. Features of the flats Each apartment consists of a living/dining room with a kitchen, 2 bedrooms, a bathroom, 2 balconies. Location and nearby infrastructure Shopping center - 150 m Estavronenos square - 450 m Metro station Egaleo - 450 m Municipal pool & sports facilities - 480 m Sports center - 900 m Baroutadiko park - 900 m Egaleo football stadium - 1 km IKEA - 1.3 km University of West Attica - 1.5 km River West shopping mall - 1.4 km Hospital - 1.9 km Allou! Fun Park - 2.3 km Village Park shopping mall - 2.4 km Diomidous botanical garden - 4.4 km Piraeus port - 6.2 km Athens center - 7.5 km Athens international airport - 26 km
Realting.com
Go