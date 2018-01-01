New low-rise residence close to the center of Athens, Petroupoli, Greece

We offer luminous villas with private swimming pools, gardens and panoramic views of the sea and green surroundings.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Hidden lighting
Heat pump
"Smart home" system
Solar panels
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located a few steps away from Petrothalassa Beach.
Supermarket - 6.8 km
Primary school - 7.3 km
Medical center - 8 km
We offer apartments with balconies and parking spaces.
Some flats have a view of the sea.
Completion - 3rd quarter of 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Heat pumps
Grohe sanitary ware
Italian kitchens
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet area, in the southern part of Athens.
Metro station - 1.2 km
Center of Peristeri - 3 km
Shops and restaurants - 150 meters
School - 200 meters
Airport - 26.5 km
Hospital - 1 km
Nestled in a verdant location, residential project offers a peaceful escape from the city center while still being conveniently located. Developed with quality and comfort residence guarantees to provide a relaxed lifestyle in this rising suburb of Athens. The new building consists of five levels:
1 - storage rooms, technical room
2-4 - each floor occupies 2 apartments
5 – shared roof garden
Two apartments on the top floor have a view of the Acropolis, one of the apartments on the ground floor includes a piece of land. The price of the apartment includes a storage room in the basement.
Features of the flats
Each apartment consists of a living/dining room with a kitchen, 2 bedrooms, a bathroom, 2 balconies.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Shopping center - 150 m
Estavronenos square - 450 m
Metro station Egaleo - 450 m
Municipal pool & sports facilities - 480 m
Sports center - 900 m
Baroutadiko park - 900 m
Egaleo football stadium - 1 km
IKEA - 1.3 km
University of West Attica - 1.5 km
River West shopping mall - 1.4 km
Hospital - 1.9 km
Allou! Fun Park - 2.3 km
Village Park shopping mall - 2.4 km
Diomidous botanical garden - 4.4 km
Piraeus port - 6.2 km
Athens center - 7.5 km
Athens international airport - 26 km