New residence close to the metro station and the port, Piraeus, Greece

We offer apartments with storerooms, balconies and views of the city and the mountains.
There is an underground garage and a roof-top garden.
Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Video intercom
Kitchen cabinetry
Air conditioning
Alarm
Autonomous heating
Location and nearby infrastructure
Central square - 120 meters
Bus stop - 130 meters
Railway station - 800 meters
Pireus Port - 17.5 km
Athens center - 11.5 km
Athens International Airport - 24 km
The new residential complex includes 9 apartments and 4 duplexes. The apartments have from 1 to 3 bedrooms, covered verandas, a storage room and a parking space on the basement floor.
Facilities and equipment in the house
panoramic windows with double glazing
parquet floors
equipped kitchen and bathrooms
built-in wardrobes
air ventilation system
Location and nearby infrastructure
Alimos is a prestigious coastal area with sandy beaches, numerous restaurants, bars and parks. Athens Airport can be reached in 40 minutes by car. The center of Athens can be reached by metro, tram, bus.
We offer apartments with parking spaces and storerooms.
The residence features an underground parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Security door
Solar water heater
Alarm
LED lighting
"Smart home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the city center and near the sea.
Pharmacy - 230 meters
Metro station - 700 meters
Primary school - 500 meters
Park - 700 meters