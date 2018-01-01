  1. Realting.com
New residence close to the metro station and the port, Piraeus, Greece

7 7, Greece
from
€280,000
;
7
About the complex

We offer flats and duplex apartments with balconies.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Autonomous gas heating
  • Grohe sanitary ware
  • European kitchen
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a quiet area, close to the promenade, the port, a metro station.

  1. Park - 3.5 km
  2. Port of Piraeus - 2km
  3. Shops and restaurants - 200 meters
  4. Metro station - 650 meters
  5. School - 100 meters
  6. Airport - 46 km
  7. Hospital - 3,9 km
