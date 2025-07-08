Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Neos Skopos
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Neos Skopos, Greece

2 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Neos Skopos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neos Skopos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor -2/2
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Serres. Basement consists of one bedroom, living…
$383,634
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Neos Skopos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Neos Skopos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor -2/2
For sale 3-storey cottage of 300 sq.m. in Cerres. The basement consists of one bedroom, livi…
$386,779
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go