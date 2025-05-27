Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Neos Marmaras
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Neos Marmaras, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground …
$678,433
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2…
$861,072
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go