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Villas with garage for sale in Neos Marmaras, Greece

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6 properties total found
Villa 2 rooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor -1/-1
Introducing this exquisite detached house nestled in the picturesque region of Halkidiki, Gr…
$191,642
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 5 rooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Escape to a stunning detached house in Halkidiki, Greece with amazing open views. This prope…
$1,39M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 5 rooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 660 m²
Welcome to this beautiful detached house for sale in Halkidiki, Greece. With its luxurious f…
$1,60M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
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Villa 4 rooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Floor -2/-2
Introducing a charming detached house in good condition with amazing sea views, just a 5-min…
$1,28M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 5 rooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Introducing a stunning detached house in Halkidiki, Sithonia, currently under construction. …
$476,202
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 6 rooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 378 m²
Floor -2/-2
Beautiful detached house in walkable distance from the sea, at a very beautiful spot in Sith…
$871,101
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
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