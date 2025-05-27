Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Neos Marmaras
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Neos Marmaras, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 82 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$172,722
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go