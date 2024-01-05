UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Land
Neos Marmaras
Lands for sale in Neos Marmaras, Greece
47 properties total found
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 330 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€170,000
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
10 535 m²
This plot of land is 10535 sq. meters and is located 13 km from Neos Marmaras village in a p…
€316,000
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
184 m²
Land is 184 sq. meters and is located in the center of Neos Marmaras village 200 from the se…
€130,000
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 487 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
€330,000
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 10500 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki
€750,000
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
307 m²
Land is 307 sq. meters is located near the town of Neos Marmaras, 400 meters to the famous b…
€220,000
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 5800 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€315,000
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1
40 m²
1
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
€300,000
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4800 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€220,000
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Property Code. 1-50 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Sithonia Neos Marmaras for €260.000 . Discove…
€260,000
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Property Code. 1-61 - Plot Parthenonas FOR SALE. Size: 435 sq.m, Price120.000 €
€120,000
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Property Code. 1-512 - Plot FOR SALE in Sithonia Neos Marmaras for €158.000 . Discover the f…
€158,000
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
4 700 m²
Land is 4700 sq. meters and is located in front of picturescue sandy beach 7 kilometres fro…
€1,80M
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
800 m²
Land is 800 sq. meters is located near the town of Neos Marmaras, 200 meters to the famous b…
€450,000
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
400 m²
Land is 400 sq. meters is located near the town of Neos Marmaras, 200 meters to the famous b…
€250,000
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
731 m²
Land is 700 sq. meters and is located only 150 meters from nice picturescue beach in the sub…
€195,000
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
6 900 m²
Land is 6900 sq. meters and is located 400 meters to Tripotamos beach and 5 km Neos Marmaras…
€260,000
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4074 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€165,000
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4070 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€250,000
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4620 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€125,000
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4789 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€360,000
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 7500 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
€550,000
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 302 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
€230,000
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1
550 m²
1
For sale fenced land of 550 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has structure, …
€280,000
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 3659 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€160,000
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 340 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
€180,000
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4600 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€75,000
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 270 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
€130,000
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 20000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The land has a wonderfull sea view…
€700,000
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 3500 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€400,000
