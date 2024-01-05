Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Neos Marmaras, Greece

47 properties total found
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 330 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€170,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 10 535 m²
This plot of land is 10535 sq. meters and is located 13 km from Neos Marmaras village in a p…
€316,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 184 m²
Land is 184 sq. meters and is located in the center of Neos Marmaras village 200 from the se…
€130,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 487 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
€330,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10500 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki
€750,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 307 m²
Land is 307 sq. meters is located near the town of Neos Marmaras, 400 meters to the famous b…
€220,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5800 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€315,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
€300,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4800 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€220,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Property Code. 1-50 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Sithonia Neos Marmaras for €260.000 . Discove…
€260,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Property Code. 1-61 - Plot Parthenonas FOR SALE. Size: 435 sq.m, Price120.000 €
€120,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Property Code. 1-512 - Plot FOR SALE in Sithonia Neos Marmaras for €158.000 . Discover the f…
€158,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 4 700 m²
Land is 4700 sq. meters and is located in front of picturescue sandy beach 7  kilometres fro…
€1,80M
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 800 m²
Land is 800 sq. meters is located near the town of Neos Marmaras, 200 meters to the famous b…
€450,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 400 m²
Land is 400 sq. meters is located near the town of Neos Marmaras, 200 meters to the famous b…
€250,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 731 m²
Land is 700 sq. meters and is located only 150 meters from nice picturescue beach in the sub…
€195,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 6 900 m²
Land is 6900 sq. meters and is located 400 meters to Tripotamos beach and 5 km Neos Marmaras…
€260,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4074 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€165,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4070 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€250,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4620 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€125,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4789 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€360,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7500 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
€550,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 302 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
€230,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 550 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has structure, …
€280,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3659 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€160,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 340 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
€180,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4600 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€75,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 270 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
€130,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 20000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The land has a wonderfull sea view…
€700,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3500 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€400,000
