  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Neos Marmaras
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Neos Marmaras, Greece

9 properties total found
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 82 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$172,722
Villa 5 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground …
$678,433
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of l…
$1,79M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$417,497
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-ba…
$625,828
Villa 6 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2…
$861,072
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 157 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$292,248
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 152 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$292,248
Villa 4 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2…
Price on request
