  2. Greece
  3. Neos Marmaras
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Neos Marmaras, Greece

5 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 157 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$292,248
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-ba…
$625,828
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$417,497
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of l…
$1,80M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 152 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$292,248
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
