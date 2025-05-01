Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Neos Marmaras
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Neos Marmaras, Greece

1 BHK
6
2 BHK
3
3 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor -2/2
For sale apartment of 103 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment has 2 levels. Bas…
$294,344
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale duplex of 98 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on 1st floor…
$250,021
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 62 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment has 2 levels. Grou…
$196,054
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 48 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
$161,780
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go