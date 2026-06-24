Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Neos Marmaras
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Neos Marmaras, Greece

;
1 BHK
7
3 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
2 room apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/3
Experience luxury living in this renovated apartment in Halkidiki, Greece with amazing sea v…
$342,633
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go