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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Neoi Epivates, Greece

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Villa 3 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 930 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 930 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$4,01M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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