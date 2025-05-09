Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Neoi Epivates
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Neoi Epivates, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 163 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 l…
$307,904
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go