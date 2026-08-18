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Split level flats and apartments in Neoi Epivates, Greece

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1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/3
Maisonette currently under construction, located in the desirable area of Thermaikos, Peraia…
$325,467
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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