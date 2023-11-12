UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Land
Neoi Epivates
Lands for sale in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Clear all
23 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 860 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has buil…
€135,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 926 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building pe…
€300,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1321 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building p…
€295,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4700 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Area : Agia Triada
€300,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 1561 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has the…
€125,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1
1
Area : Neoi Epivates
€1,50M
Recommend
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1
1
Plot of land with building of 171 sq.m. for sale. The building can either be renovated and r…
€180,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
2
1
For sale land of 2620 sq.meters in central Greece
€570,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1
840 m²
1
Area : Neoi Epivates
€800,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1820 sq.meters in Thessaloniki
€1,10M
Recommend
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4800 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
€150,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 4250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has wat…
€190,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 635 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water suppl…
€185,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 678 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water suppl…
€75,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 40000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water sup…
€550,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 14400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water sup…
€550,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 2474 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has wat…
Price on request
Recommend
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2090 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
Price on request
Recommend
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1
15 000 m²
1
For sale land of 15000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water sup…
€2,25M
Recommend
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1
1 058 m²
1
For sale land of 1058 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
€300,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2600 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€580,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 13500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water sup…
€250,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 626 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has wate…
€225,000
Recommend
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL