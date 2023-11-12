Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Neoi Epivates, Greece

23 properties total found
Plot of land in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 860 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has buil…
€135,000
Plot of land in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 926 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building pe…
€300,000
Plot of land in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1321 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building p…
€295,000
Plot of land in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4700 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Area : Agia Triada
€300,000
Plot of land in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1561 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has the…
€125,000
Plot of land in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Area : Neoi Epivates
€1,50M
Plot of land in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Plot of land with building of 171 sq.m. for sale. The building can either be renovated and r…
€180,000
Plot of land in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2620 sq.meters in central Greece
€570,000
Plot of land in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 840 m²
Number of floors 1
Area : Neoi Epivates
€800,000
Plot of land in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1820 sq.meters in Thessaloniki
€1,10M
Plot of land in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4800 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
€150,000
Plot of land in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 4250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has wat…
€190,000
Plot of land in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 635 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water suppl…
€185,000
Plot of land in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 678 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water suppl…
€75,000
Plot of land in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 40000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water sup…
€550,000
Plot of land in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 14400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water sup…
€550,000
Plot of land in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 2474 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has wat…
Price on request
Plot of land in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2090 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
Price on request
Plot of land in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 15 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 15000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water sup…
€2,25M
Plot of land in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 058 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1058 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
€300,000
Plot of land in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2600 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€580,000
Plot of land in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 13500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water sup…
€250,000
Plot of land in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 626 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has wate…
€225,000
