  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Neoi Epivates
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Neoi Epivates, Greece

4 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$725,402
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 1 bedroom in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 185 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$365,310
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$409,598
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 97 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
$122,930
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
