Seaview Apartments for Sale in Neoi Epivates, Greece

2 bedroom apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$365,310
1 bedroom apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction duplex of 70 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The duple…
$288,112
