Seaview Villas for Sale in Neo Rysio, Greece

3 properties total found
Villa 12 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 12 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 8
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 900 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,15M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 610 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale 5-storey villa of 610 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$678,433
