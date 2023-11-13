UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Land
Neo Rysio
Lands for sale in Neo Rysio, Greece
29 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
1
1
Plot of land 1000sq.m in central location between Peraia - Technological Center
€400,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Tagarades, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 14000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water sup…
€350,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has structure,…
€100,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Tagarades, Greece
1
1
Sale of land area of 6125 sq.m in the suburbs of the city of Thessaloniki. Next to the plo…
€125,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Tagarades, Greece
1
6 869 m²
1
Land for sale in the suburbs of Thessaloniki land area is 6869 square meters, the possibilit…
€250,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
1
4 500 m²
1
Land for sale in the suburb of Thessaloniki, close to shops and infrastructure and in walkin…
€220,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Tagarades, Greece
1
1
Sale of land in the suburb of Thessaloniki, close to the water park "Waterland". The land ar…
€385,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2500 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€300,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
1
550 m²
1
For sale land of 550 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building pe…
€85,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Tagarades, Greece
1
6 600 m²
1
For sale land of 6600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
€320,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
1
3 025 m²
1
For sale land of 3025 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€650,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 10000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has st…
€700,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Tagarades, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 502 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water suppl…
€120,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 17112 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricit…
€950,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 5908 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€450,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 6500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water suppl…
€180,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
5
1
For sale land of 5700 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
€350,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
1
16 313 m²
1
For sale land of 16313 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water sup…
€425,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 4025 sq.meters in Kavala. The territory has water supply, electricit…
€550,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 5750 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki
€160,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 427 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water suppl…
€135,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
1
8 500 m²
1
For sale land of 8500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building p…
€150,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
1
4 519 m²
1
For sale land of 4519 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
€105,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€210,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has well, wate…
€370,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Tagarades, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 6300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
€500,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 3000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has wat…
€210,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 4794 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has str…
€230,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
1
11 000 m²
1
For sale land of 11000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has well, wat…
€500,000
Recommend
