Lands for sale in Neo Rysio, Greece

29 properties total found
Plot of land in Neo Rysio, Greece
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Plot of land 1000sq.m in central location between Peraia - Technological Center
€400,000
Plot of land in Tagarades, Greece
Plot of land
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 14000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water sup…
€350,000
Plot of land in Neo Rysio, Greece
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has structure,…
€100,000
Plot of land in Tagarades, Greece
Plot of land
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Sale of land area of ​​6125 sq.m in the suburbs of the city of Thessaloniki. Next to the plo…
€125,000
Plot of land in Tagarades, Greece
Plot of land
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 6 869 m²
Number of floors 1
Land for sale in the suburbs of Thessaloniki land area is 6869 square meters, the possibilit…
€250,000
Plot of land in Neo Rysio, Greece
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 500 m²
Number of floors 1
Land for sale in the suburb of Thessaloniki, close to shops and infrastructure and in walkin…
€220,000
Plot of land in Tagarades, Greece
Plot of land
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Sale of land in the suburb of Thessaloniki, close to the water park "Waterland". The land ar…
€385,000
Plot of land in Neo Rysio, Greece
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2500 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€300,000
Plot of land in Neo Rysio, Greece
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 550 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building pe…
€85,000
Plot of land in Tagarades, Greece
Plot of land
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 6 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
€320,000
Plot of land in Neo Rysio, Greece
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 3 025 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3025 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€650,000
Plot of land in Neo Rysio, Greece
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 10000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has st…
€700,000
Plot of land in Tagarades, Greece
Plot of land
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 502 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water suppl…
€120,000
Plot of land in Neo Rysio, Greece
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 17112 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricit…
€950,000
Plot of land in Neo Rysio, Greece
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5908 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€450,000
Plot of land in Neo Rysio, Greece
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 6500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water suppl…
€180,000
Plot of land in Neo Rysio, Greece
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5700 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
€350,000
Plot of land in Neo Rysio, Greece
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 16 313 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 16313 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water sup…
€425,000
Plot of land in Neo Rysio, Greece
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 4025 sq.meters in Kavala. The territory has water supply, electricit…
€550,000
Plot of land in Neo Rysio, Greece
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5750 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki
€160,000
Plot of land in Neo Rysio, Greece
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 427 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water suppl…
€135,000
Plot of land in Neo Rysio, Greece
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 8 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building p…
€150,000
Plot of land in Neo Rysio, Greece
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 519 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4519 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
€105,000
Plot of land in Neo Rysio, Greece
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€210,000
Plot of land in Neo Rysio, Greece
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has well, wate…
€370,000
Plot of land in Tagarades, Greece
Plot of land
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
€500,000
Plot of land in Neo Rysio, Greece
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 3000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has wat…
€210,000
Plot of land in Neo Rysio, Greece
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 4794 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has str…
€230,000
Plot of land in Neo Rysio, Greece
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 11 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 11000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has well, wat…
€500,000
