Pool Houses for sale in Neo Rysio, Greece

4 properties total found
Villa 12 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 12 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 8
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 900 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
Price on request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-base…
$643,742
Villa 4 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 610 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale 5-storey villa of 610 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$760,786
Villa 3 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor -2
For sale 3-storey villa of 167 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$514,994
