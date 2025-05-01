Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Neo Rysio
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Neo Rysio, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage 7 rooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 7 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There are: a fireplace. Extras i…
$678,433
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 470 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$553,184
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 rooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There are: a fireplace. Extras i…
$678,433
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go