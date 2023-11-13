Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial 1 room in Neo Rysio, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial space of 4100sq.m in a highly viewed area for sale.Area Neo Rysio
€1,75M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 60 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving…
€76,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 520 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel has one level. A v…
€450,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 1
A commercial building with an area of 740 sq.m, in a land plot of 4000 sq.m., for sale, is l…
€750,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 3 600 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial building, unique construction in the region in terms of quality and area. Very go…
€3,60M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a commercial propertylocated in the suburb of Thessaloniki, in Neo Risio. The to…
€1,10M
