  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Neapoli
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Neapoli, Greece

4 room apartment with fireplace, near metro in Neapoli, Greece
4 room apartment with fireplace, near metro
Neapoli, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€130,000
per month
