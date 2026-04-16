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Hotels for sale in Neapoli Municipal Unit, Greece

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Hotel 700 m² in Milatos, Greece
Hotel 700 m²
Milatos, Greece
Area 700 m²
The accommodation consists of 4 floors with a total constructed area of approximately 700 sq…
$3,15M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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