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Beachfront villas in Nea Triglia, Greece

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25 properties total found
Villa 4 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
This stunning detached house in Halkidiki, Greece offers a truly luxurious living experience…
$929,175
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 5 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 463 m²
Floor -1/-1
Introducing a waterfront villa currently under construction in Nea Propontida, Halkidiki. Th…
$2,26M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 2 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/1
Introducing a breathtaking Maisonette property located in the picturesque region of Halkidik…
$203,257
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Value OneValue One
Villa 5 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Floor -2/-2
Unique detached house at a remarkable spot in Nea Propontida , in the heart of Halkidiki. Th…
$522,661
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 3 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxury Residency. Unique maisonette in walkable distance from the sea, at a very beautiful s…
$267,138
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 6 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
This lovely maisonette in Nea Propontida, Halkidiki is the perfect choice for those looking …
$406,514
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
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TekceTekce
Villa 7 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 7 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 380 m²
Luxury property. Unique detached house with swimming pool, in walkable distance from the sea…
$2,09M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 7 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 7 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
This stunning detached house in Halkidiki offers luxury living in good condition with amazin…
$1,39M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 5 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Introducing a charming detached house in good condition in Halkidiki, Greece. Enjoy amazing …
$429,743
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 9 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 9 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 345 m²
Nestled in the heart of Halkidiki, this stunning detached house offers the epitome of luxury…
$2,90M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 2 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/1
Introducing a breathtaking Maisonette property located in the picturesque region of Halkidik…
$223,002
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 315 m²
Floor -2/-2
Detached house for sale in Halkidiki, Greece. This property boasts an amazing sea view, perf…
$464,587
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 6 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 180 m²
Unique detached house in walkable distance from the sea, at a remarkable spot in Nea Propont…
$551,698
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
Beautiful maisonette in walkable distance from the sea, at a remarkable spot in Nea Proponti…
$290,367
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 4 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Floor -1/-1
Welcome to this stunning waterfront property located in the beautiful area of Halkidiki, Gre…
$1,74M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 2 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Situated in the beautiful region of Halkidiki, this detached house is in good condition with…
$243,908
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 12 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 12 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
This beautiful detached house in Halkidiki, Greece is in a great condition and boasts amazin…
$929,175
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 2 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
This stunning newly built maisonette in Halkidiki, Greece offers breathtaking sea views and …
$290,367
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 3 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Located in the beautiful area of Halkidiki, this spacious maisonette offers stunning open vi…
$487,817
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 6 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Introducing a stunning detached house in the beautiful region of Halkidiki, Greece. This rec…
$720,110
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 7 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 7 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
Unique detached house with a luxurious swimming pool, at a very beautiful spot in Nea Propon…
$720,110
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Luxury property. Beautiful detached house in walkable distance from the sea, at a very beaut…
$673,652
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 5 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
Unique detached house with a luxurious swimming pool, in walkable distance from the sea, at …
$609,771
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor -1/-1
Escape to your own paradise in Halkidiki with this newly built detached house in a complex. …
$754,955
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Beautiful detached house at a remarkable spot in Nea Propontida , in the small paradise of H…
$394,899
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
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