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Studios for sale in Nea Triglia, Greece

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Studio apartment in Nea Triglia, Greece
Studio apartment
Nea Triglia, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/1
Introducing a new project in Halkidiki, Greece, offering luxurious studio living with amazin…
$110,340
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
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