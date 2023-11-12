UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Land
Nea Triglia
Lands for sale in Nea Triglia, Greece
Clear all
37 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
417 m²
Land is 417 sq. meters and is located in Flogita village in the part where people live all y…
€95,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nea Plagia, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4450 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 200 …
€70,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 200 …
€90,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 3500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 200 …
€80,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
2 700 m²
Land is 2700 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Flogita village 800 meters to the …
€135,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
2 500 m²
Land is 2500 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Flogita village 1200 meters to the…
€90,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
419 m²
Land is 419 sq. meters and is located in the new part of Flogita village only 100 meters to …
€205,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nea Plagia, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 200…
€215,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nea Tenedos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 18000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
€140,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nea Plagia, Greece
4 500 m²
Land is 4500 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Nea Plagia. The property has a buil…
€120,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
433 m²
Land is 433 sq. meters and is located near Flogita village which is 43 km from Thessaloniki …
€125,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
2 800 m²
Land is 2800 sq. meters and is located near Flogita village which is 43 km from Thessaloniki…
€180,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nea Triglia, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2993 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€800,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nea Triglia, Greece
1
11 250 m²
1
For sale land of 2650 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has electricity supply. The lan…
€220,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nea Triglia, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 7500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electr…
€160,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Eleochoria, Greece
1
1
Land of area 7554 sq.m is offered in Kassandra Peninsula of region Chalkidiki. Land is locat…
€75,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Eleochoria, Greece
1
200 m²
1
For sale fenced land of 22000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has structure, well, wa…
€850,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nea Triglia, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 3500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€400,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nea Tenedos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
€250,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nea Tenedos, Greece
1
9 000 m²
1
For sale land of 9000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€3,00M
Recommend
Plot of land
Nea Triglia, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 690 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
€55,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nea Triglia, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 956 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€55,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€125,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 418 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€185,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Eleochoria, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€115,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nea Triglia, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 12500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
€150,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 7200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 360 …
€50,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Eleochoria, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 7650 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 200 …
€100,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nea Plagia, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 3500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has electricity supply, buildin…
€180,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Eleochoria, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply
€110,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
