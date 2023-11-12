Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Nea Triglia, Greece

37 properties total found
Plot of land in Flogita, Greece
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
Area 417 m²
Land is 417 sq. meters and is located in Flogita village in the part where people live all y…
€95,000
Plot of land in Nea Plagia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Plagia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4450 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 200 …
€70,000
Plot of land in Flogita, Greece
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 200 …
€90,000
Plot of land in Flogita, Greece
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 200 …
€80,000
Plot of land in Flogita, Greece
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
Area 2 700 m²
Land is 2700 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of  Flogita village 800 meters to the …
€135,000
Plot of land in Flogita, Greece
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
Area 2 500 m²
Land is 2500 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of  Flogita village 1200 meters to the…
€90,000
Plot of land in Flogita, Greece
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
Area 419 m²
Land is 419 sq. meters and is located in the new part of Flogita village only 100 meters to …
€205,000
Plot of land in Nea Plagia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Plagia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 200…
€215,000
Plot of land in Nea Tenedos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Tenedos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 18000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
€140,000
Plot of land in Nea Plagia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Plagia, Greece
Area 4 500 m²
Land is 4500 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Nea Plagia. The property has a buil…
€120,000
Plot of land in Flogita, Greece
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
Area 433 m²
Land is 433 sq. meters and is located near Flogita village which is 43 km from Thessaloniki …
€125,000
Plot of land in Flogita, Greece
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
Area 2 800 m²
Land is 2800 sq. meters and is located near Flogita village which is 43 km from Thessaloniki…
€180,000
Plot of land in Nea Triglia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2993 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€800,000
Plot of land in Nea Triglia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 11 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2650 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has electricity supply. The lan…
€220,000
Plot of land in Nea Triglia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 7500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electr…
€160,000
Plot of land in Eleochoria, Greece
Plot of land
Eleochoria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Land of area 7554 sq.m is offered in Kassandra Peninsula of region Chalkidiki. Land is locat…
€75,000
Plot of land in Eleochoria, Greece
Plot of land
Eleochoria, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 22000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has structure, well, wa…
€850,000
Plot of land in Nea Triglia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€400,000
Plot of land in Nea Tenedos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Tenedos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
€250,000
Plot of land in Nea Tenedos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Tenedos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 9 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 9000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€3,00M
Plot of land in Nea Triglia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 690 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
€55,000
Plot of land in Nea Triglia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 956 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€55,000
Plot of land in Flogita, Greece
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€125,000
Plot of land in Flogita, Greece
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 418 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€185,000
Plot of land in Eleochoria, Greece
Plot of land
Eleochoria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€115,000
Plot of land in Nea Triglia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 12500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
€150,000
Plot of land in Flogita, Greece
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 360 …
€50,000
Plot of land in Eleochoria, Greece
Plot of land
Eleochoria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7650 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 200 …
€100,000
Plot of land in Nea Plagia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Plagia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has electricity supply, buildin…
€180,000
Plot of land in Eleochoria, Greece
Plot of land
Eleochoria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply
€110,000
