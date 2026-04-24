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Seaview Houses for Sale in Nea Triglia, Greece

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Cottage 1 bedroom in Nea Triglia, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Nea Triglia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 340 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedroom,…
$251,491
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Nea Triglia, Greece
Cottage
Nea Triglia, Greece
Area 75 m²
Cottage for sale, under construction, with an area of 70 sq. M in the resort village of the …
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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