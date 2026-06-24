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Mountain view houses in Nea Triglia, Greece

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villas
46
cottages
6
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14 properties total found
Villa 5 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 463 m²
Floor -1/-1
Introducing a waterfront villa currently under construction in Nea Propontida, Halkidiki. Th…
$2,26M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 5 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Floor -2/-2
Unique detached house at a remarkable spot in Nea Propontida , in the heart of Halkidiki. Th…
$522,661
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 6 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
This lovely maisonette in Nea Propontida, Halkidiki is the perfect choice for those looking …
$406,514
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
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Billion Dollar BeautiesBillion Dollar Beauties
Villa 7 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 7 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 380 m²
Luxury property. Unique detached house with swimming pool, in walkable distance from the sea…
$2,09M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 9 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 9 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 345 m²
Nestled in the heart of Halkidiki, this stunning detached house offers the epitome of luxury…
$2,90M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 4 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 315 m²
Floor -2/-2
Detached house for sale in Halkidiki, Greece. This property boasts an amazing sea view, perf…
$464,587
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Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
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TekceTekce
Villa 4 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
Beautiful maisonette in walkable distance from the sea, at a remarkable spot in Nea Proponti…
$290,367
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Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 12 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 12 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
This beautiful detached house in Halkidiki, Greece is in a great condition and boasts amazin…
$929,175
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Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 5 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
Unique detached house with a luxurious swimming pool, in walkable distance from the sea, at …
$609,771
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 4 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Floor -1/-1
Unique maisonette in walkable distance from the sea, at a remarkable spot in Nea Propontida …
$342,633
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Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 2 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/1
Unique maisonette in walkable distance from the sea, at a remarkable spot in Nea Propontida …
$255,523
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Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 4 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor -1/-1
Escape to your own paradise in Halkidiki with this newly built detached house in a complex. …
$754,955
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Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 3 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 1/1
Beautiful maisonette in walkable distance from the sea, at a very beautiful spot in Nea Prop…
$290,367
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 4 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Beautiful detached house at a remarkable spot in Nea Propontida , in the small paradise of H…
$394,899
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
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