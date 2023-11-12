Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Nea Triglia, Greece

4 properties total found
Commercial 2 rooms with sea view, with furnishings in Flogita, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms with sea view, with furnishings
Flogita, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from the windows…
€170,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Nea Plagia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nea Plagia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 145 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from the window…
€300,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Nea Plagia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Nea Plagia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
Α 135 sq. m. mini market, located at the beach of Nea Plagia of Khalkidiki, is for sale. It …
€100,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Nea Plagia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Nea Plagia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 50 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is air conditioning. The owners will …
€85,000
