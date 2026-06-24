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Seaview apartments in Nea Triglia, Greece

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2 properties total found
1 room apartment in Nea Triglia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Newly built apartment of 48 sq.m. in the municipality of Nea Propontida at a distance of jus…
$168,413
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
1 room apartment in Nea Triglia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Beautiful apartment in walkable distance from the sea, at a remarkable spot in Nea Propontid…
$174,220
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
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