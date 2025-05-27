Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Nea Peramos, Greece

8 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor -2/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 65 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$178,709
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor -2/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 68 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$194,477
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Kavala . The maisonette has 2 leve…
$257,036
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor -2/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 63 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$173,453
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor -2/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 68 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$189,221
Townhouse 2 rooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 rooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 43 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$141,916
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Floor -2
For sale under construction maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette h…
$406,949
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette h…
$365,895
