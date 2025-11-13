Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Nea Peramos
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Nea Peramos, Greece

сommercial property
3
Hotel Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Hotel 484 m² in Nea Peramos, Greece
Hotel 484 m²
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 484 m²
Floor 4
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: BUILDING for Hotel for sale with sea view 484 sq.m on a plot of 400…
$785,888
Leave a request
Hotel 450 m² in Nea Peramos, Greece
Hotel 450 m²
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 12
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel of 450 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The hotel has 3 levels. There are: air …
$3,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go