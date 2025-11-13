Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Nea Peramos, Greece

4 properties total found
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 6
For sale under construction apartment of 77 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. Flat has front la…
$288,866
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
$167,542
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. Flat has front layout. A magnificent…
$254,202
5 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
5 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale apartment of 145 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. Flat has front layout. A magnificen…
$543,068
