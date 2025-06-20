Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Nea Palatia
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Nea Palatia, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nea Palatia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nea Palatia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 390 m²
Floor -2/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Attica. Basement consists of one bedroom, one ba…
$1,73M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go